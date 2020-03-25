|
NAPOLEON - Barbara Ann Pickering, 82, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her residence.
She was born November 3, 1937, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Florian and Loretta (Beier) Eck. On August 24, 1957, she married Bruce Pickering at St. John Catholic Church, Defiance, Ohio. Barb was a 1955 graduate of Defiance High School and attended Defiance College for two years. She worked as a substitute teacher and receptionist.
Due to Bruce's work, they lived in Paris, Texas, from 1964-85, Orangevale, California, for a bit, then back to Napoleon in 1986.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce; children, Christopher (Connie) Pickering of Archbold, Ohio, and Laura (Daryl Borchardt) Pickering of Houston, Texas; sister, Madonna (Don) Van Brackel of Coldwater, Michigan; sister-in-law, Barbara Potter of East Lansing, Michigan, as well as stepgrandchildren, great-stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her beloved Bichon Frise, Tucker.
She had a passion for flowers, gardening and belonged to a local garden club. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband to amateur trapshooting events.
Due to the national health concern, services will be held privately. Interment will be held at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial donations can be made to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, 06817 Ohio 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512; or the Henry County Humane Society, 1136 Independence Drive, Napoleon, Ohio 43545. Online condolences may be left online for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 25, 2020