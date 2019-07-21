Home

Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Barbara Schindler Obituary
NAPOLEON - Barbara Darlene Schindler, 84, Napoleon, passed away July 20, 2019, at the Genacross Lutheran Home.
She was born February 16, 1935, to Harry and Beatrice (Schlosser) Hoffman. She retired from Campbell's Soup in Napoleon and was a beautician. She was always a Defiance Crescent-News recipe finalist for several years. She loved to cook and bake cakes, and made too much food for family gatherings. She loved her family and spending time with them, loved her dogs, and enjoyed her gardens.
Barbara is survived by her loving sons, Gregory (Terri) Leupp of Angola, Ind., Douglas Leupp of Marion, Ohio, and Jim (Lisa) Arend of Yorktown, Va.; and daughters, Dawn Forsythe of Defiance, Ohio, and Jean (Harold) Hornish of Coldwater, Mich. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and many great-great children, and as well as a brother, Denver Hoffman of South Columbia, S.C.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Arend; a daughter, Susan Kulka; three brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance, Ohio, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to breast cancer or the . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 23, 2019
