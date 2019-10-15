|
GROVER HILL - Barbara Lee (Fann) Schroeder, 71, Grover Hill, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Van Wert Nursing Home.
Barbara was born January 29, 1948, in Riverside, California, to the late Charles and Betty (Okert) Fann. She was a 1966 graduate of Dundee High School in Dundee, Michigan. She married Jeffrey Schroeder on September 10, 2011, in Defiance, Ohio. Barbara was a legal secretary for many years. She enjoyed travel, crafts and spending time with family. She was an active member of the Van Wert congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey; daughter, April (Morris) Hill of Snohomish, Wash.; son, Erik (Maribel) Hunter of Mission, Texas; grandchildren, Whitley (Corey) Duke and Caleb Hill, both of Snohomish, Wash.; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Duke; sisters, Deborah Barrett of Monroe, Mich., and Anita Young of Deer Park, Texas; brothers, Cal Fann and Chris Fann, both of Weslaco, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a niece, Kim Barrett; and a nephew, Nathan Barrett.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Van Wert.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 16, 2019