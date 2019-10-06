|
|
RIDGEVILLE CORNERS - Barbara Jean Schweinhagen, 74, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, passed away October 4, 2019.
She was born December 11, 1944, in Napoleon, Ohio, to Burdette and Virginia (Sinkey) Russell. Barbara married Paul Schweinhagen on October 26, 1963, in Napoleon.
Barbara was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Stryker, Ohio, and the Ridgeville Fire Department Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed being a 4-H advisor and teaching Sunday school. Barbara delivered meals and took care of the local elderly in Ridgeville for 20 years. She enjoyed baking; and canning or freezing food from the garden. Barbara loved her family and especially enjoyed her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Paul; children, Paula (Larry) Maurer and Brian (Kimberly) Schweinhagen; grandchildren, Kortney (Jacob Hahn) Maurer, Kameron Maurer, Konner Maurer, Katie Schweinhagen and Abby Schweinhagen; and faithful canine companion, Lucy. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, Stryker (U.S. 6 and Ohio 66) from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ridgeville Fire and Rescue or Donate Life Ohio. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 8, 2019