Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Trame
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Trame


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Trame Obituary
COLUMBUS - Barbara A. Trame, 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born on May 23, 1947, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Doyt and Mary (Jones) Brown. Barbara grew up in Continental, Ohio, as the youngest of three daughters. After graduating from Continental High School ('65), she attended Defiance College and then worked as an engineering clerk at Socar/New Millenium for nearly 30 years. Upon retirement, she relocated to Upper Arlington, Ohio, where she was active with the Four Seasons Garden Club. She loved horses, gardening and feeding the birds.

She will be greatly missed by her sons, Chadd (Melissa) Holley and David (Becky) Trame; her sister, Jane Brinck; her grandchildren, Colt Holley, Nora and August Trame; her nieces and nephews; her former husband, Larry Holley; and her many friends.

In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her husband, John Trame; and her sister, Judy Popowski.

Family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where a service in celebration of her life will follow at 4 p.m.

For an extended obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now