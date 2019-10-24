|
HICKSVILLE - Rebecca V. Carey, 87, died and met Jesus Christ personally on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Laurels of Dekalb, Butler, Indiana.
Becky was born May 21, 1932, the only child of the late Wayne and Eula (Beard) Wood. She was a graduate of Hamilton High School, Hamilton, Indiana.
On October 19, 1974, she was united in marriage to Charles Carey, who passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Becky was a member of the First Church of Christ in Hicksville.
Funeral services for Becky will be combined with Charlie's on Friday at 2 p.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Indiana.
Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 15, 2019