HOLGATE - Benjamin Caesar Iliff, 18, Holgate, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
He was born January 5, 2001, to John and Gayle (Sweet) Iliff of Holgate. Benjamin was a 2019 graduate of Holgate High School, where he participated on the basketball and the quiz bowl teams. He also acted as the school's videographer, covering what he enjoyed the most, basketball and football. Benjamin was the assistant football coach for Holgate High School for the past two years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, the young single adult branch in Bowling Green. He had previously attended the Wauseon branch. He briefly worked as a crew member of McDonald's of Napoleon. Benjamin will be remembered for his smile, kind, loving heart, and passion for sports.
He is survived by his mother, Gayle Iliff; half brother, Jason Iliff; uncles, Kyle (Carleen) Sweet, Brian (Sherri) Sweet, James Sweet, Walter Iliff and Kenneth (Teresa) Iliff; aunt, Carolyn (Jim) Pratt; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Thomas Iliff; half brother, Justin Iliff; and grandparents, Victor and Elizabeth Iliff and Lyle and Laura Sweet.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (858 S. Shoop Ave.) of Wauseon, from 10 a.m.-noon. The service will immediately follow at noon. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery of Napoleon.
Memorials in Benjamin's memory may be made to the Holgate Athletic Boosters Club (P.O. Box 413, Holgate). Friends are invited to share a memory of Benjamin and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com. Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home, Napoleon, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 26, 2019