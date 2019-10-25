|
NAPOLEON - Bernadette A. White, 82, of Napoleon, passed away the morning of October 24, 2019, at the University of Toledo Medical Center.
She was born February 13, 1937, in Jeandelaincourt, France to Jean and Marie Ropinski.
Bernadette is survived by 2 brothers, Daniel and Yanek Ropinski; 2 sisters, Jeanine Bucher and Marie Teresa Tonnette of France; 2 daughters, Judy (Tim) Smith and Karen (Kretz) Patton; 7 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Wayne White.
Moving to the United States in 1967 with her 3 children, 2 suitcases and speaking no English she began working at the Campbell Soup Company in February of 1968. She did numerous jobs during her tenure with the company and met her husband, Wayne White during that time. They were married in 1977. Bernadette loved to crochet and knit. She won many blue ribbons for her beautifully crafted afghans at the county fair.
Family and friends may visit Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 12-6 pm at Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W. Main St. Napoleon. Funeral services for Bernadette will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Augustine Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 26, 2019