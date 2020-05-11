Bessie Warren
Bessie Lee Warren, 88, Defiance, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born May 12, 1931, to Roy and Mae (Powers) Farris in Harts, West Virginia. On June 13, 1954, she married William Warren Sr., who resides in Defiance. Bessie had a strong connection to The Lord. She was always reading her Bible and was a faithful prayer warrior. Bessie enjoyed gardening and had the most lovely rose bushes.
Bessie will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 65 years, William Warren Sr. of Defiance; her son, William (Elaine) Warren Jr. of Defiance; her grandchildren, Timothy (Kaitlyn) Warren of Hicksville, and Karen Warren of Defiance; and her great-grandchildren, Reagan and Rylee, with another on the way. She also leaves behind her sisters, Gladys (Linden) Adkins and Betty Adams; and her brother, Jim Farris.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Kirk, Sylvia Yaus and Lowvenia Farmer; and four brothers, Billy Farris, Dellas Farris, Roland Farris and Oscar Farris.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private visitation for immediate family only will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Entombment will be held for immediate family only at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
