1/
Betty Ann Stults
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAULDING - Former Paulding resident Betty Ann Stults, 81, died Saturday, September 19, 2020.
She was born June 4, 1939, in Continental, the daughter of the late Nelson and Elizabeth (Goldsberry) Forney. On April 7, 1957, she married Raymond Stults Jr., who preceded her in death on October 21, 2013.
Betty is survived by her sons, Jon Eric Stults of Ashville, N.C., and Michael (April) Stults of Spring Hill, Fla.; daughters, Lisa Ann Stults of Ashville, and Debra Stults, Continental; a sister, Sharon (Ray) Homier, Continental; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two infant sisters and two infant brothers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with Robert Verfaillie officiating. Burial will follow in Cooper Cemetery, Paulding. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Putnam County Hospice or Meadows of Ottawa activity fund. Friends and relatives are invited to share fond memories on www.denherderfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved