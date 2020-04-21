Home

Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Defiance, OH
Betty Lou Batt, 85, Defiance, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
She was born July 8, 1934, to Harold "Pal" and Sylvia (Bloomer) Stevens in Defiance, Ohio. Betty graduated from Defiance High School in 1952. After high school, she spent time in Chicago where she studied fashion design and illustration. On May 5, 1956, she married Victor "Vic" Batt, who preceded her in death in 2007. Betty enjoyed working at Anthony Wayne Elementary School in the cafeteria as a lunch lady. She then worked for Leisure Oaks Nursing Home where she loved working as an activities director for many years.
Betty was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and the Defiance Art Club. She enjoyed gardening, baking, art, and playing cards and the "marble game" with her grandchildren. Betty will be missed dearly by her family, many friends, and her beloved cat, Angel.
Betty is survived by her son, Jeff (Jean) Batt of Defiance; and her daughter, Diane (Jim) Billingsley of Robesonia, Pennsylvania. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Stacy (Mike) Bailey, Corey (Nick) Batt, Shaun (Kelli) Billingsley and Chad (Tiffany) Billingsley; and her great-grandchildren, Logan, Kayla, Bryce, and Brock Bailey, Gavin, Gianna, and Gage Billingsley and Brooks Billingsley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and brother, Phil Stevens.
Visitation will be private for her immediate family. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society or St. John Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 22, 2020
