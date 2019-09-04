Home

Betty Ford Obituary
BRYAN - Betty J. Ford, 94, Bryan, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at SKLD-Bryan Nursing Center, Bryan.
Betty was born July 27, 1925, in Scipio Township, Indiana, the daughter of the late Ray and Clara (Boylan) Jude. Betty was a 1943 graduate of Harlan High School. She married Edgar Ford on September 21, 1946, in Hicksville, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on March 1, 1997. Betty took pride in being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She enjoyed cooking and crocheting. She was a member of the Farmer United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women.
Surviving are her three children, Roger (Ruth) Ford of Bryan, Rex (Bonni) Ford of Farmer and Diane (Brent) Taylor of Archbold; five grandchildren, Brad (Lisa) Ford, Stacy (Robert) Lambert, Chris Smith, Jason (Shelly) Smith and Jennifer (Conor) Dixon; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edgar; and two sisters, Mabel Ray and Wilma Snyder.
Private graveside services will be held in Farmer Cemetery with Ted Mathes officiating. Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.
The family asks those remembering Betty to make memorial contributions to Farmer United Methodist Church, 09926 Ohio 249, Farmer, Ohio 43520; or Community Health Professionals Hospice, 1215 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 5, 2019
