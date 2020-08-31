1/1
Betty Franz
NAPOLEON - Betty Gene Franz, 96, Napoleon, Ohio, died of COVID-19 on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Northcrest Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born April 8, 1924, to the late Theodore and Gladys (Dielman) Rohrs. On February 10, 1946, she married Eldor Franz at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Napoleon.
Betty worked with her husband to make Franz Marathon a successful business. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and weekends at their cottage at Devil's Lake, Michigan. She also enjoyed over 10 years of retirement in Florida before she and Eldor returned to Napoleon.
Betty grew up with five brothers, and she and her husband Eldor raised three sons. In the next generation something changed and she was blessed with six granddaughters.
Betty is survived by two sons, William (Laurie) Franz of Dayton and Thomas (Jan) Franz of Napoleon; six granddaughters, Robin (Scott) Martin, Jill (Sebastien) Gorelov, Sarah DeMark, Emily (Chris) Mause, Adrienne (Eric) Freytag and Angela (Doug) Day; and 13 grandchildren, Vera and Xavier Martin, Tristan and Elliot Gorelov, Kate DeMark, Brian Mause, Alivia and Izaiah Freytag, Ember, Asher, Brenner, Skyler and River Day.
Betty was preceded in death by five brothers, Charles Rohrs, John Rohrs, Robert Rohrs, Richard Rohrs and Keith Rohrs; and her son, John (Sabine) Franz.
Graveside funeral service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Napoleon at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required at the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Henry County Senior Center's raised gardens fund, 203 Rohrs Street, Napoleon, Ohio 43545. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
