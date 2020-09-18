Betty Freytag

NAPOLEON - Betty Eileen Freytag, 85, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away September 13, 2020, due to existing medical conditions and COVID-19 at Defiance Mercy Hospital.
She was born September 13, 1935, in Van Buren Township, Putnam County Ohio, to the late Francis and Mary (Fox) Ward. On October 9, she married Theodore Freytag at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township.
Betty was a homemaker. She served as president of St Paul's Women of the Church and taught Family to Family classes for NAMI. She graduated from Hamler High School in 1945. In 1955, she graduated from beautician school in Lima, Ohio, She worked as beautician at several locations. She enjoyed sewing, upholstering, caring for animals and especially loved to take pictures and film her grandchildren and wildlife.
She is survived by her husband, Theodore; children, Roger Freytag of Wauseon, Pamela (Roger) Jones of Holgate, Teresa (Kirk) Olson of Readstown, Wis., and Jenni Freytag, Napoleon; sister, Jean Ravenscroft, Fort Myers Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Eric (Adrienne) Freytag, Tamera (Dan) Fiske, Ashley (Eli) Koehler and Ethan Fruchey; and great-grandchildren, Alivia and Izaiah Freytag, Benny Fiske and Karle Koehler
Betty also was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Freytag; half brother, Clarence Ward; and half sister, Pauline (Ward) McCarthy.
A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Napoleon Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com
