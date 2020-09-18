1/1
Betty Freytag
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAPOLEON - Betty Eileen Freytag, 85, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away September 13, 2020, due to existing medical conditions and COVID-19 at Defiance Mercy Hospital.
She was born September 13, 1935, in Van Buren Township, Putnam County Ohio, to the late Francis and Mary (Fox) Ward. On October 9, she married Theodore Freytag at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township.
Betty was a homemaker. She served as president of St Paul's Women of the Church and taught Family to Family classes for NAMI. She graduated from Hamler High School in 1945. In 1955, she graduated from beautician school in Lima, Ohio, She worked as beautician at several locations. She enjoyed sewing, upholstering, caring for animals and especially loved to take pictures and film her grandchildren and wildlife.
She is survived by her husband, Theodore; children, Roger Freytag of Wauseon, Pamela (Roger) Jones of Holgate, Teresa (Kirk) Olson of Readstown, Wis., and Jenni Freytag, Napoleon; sister, Jean Ravenscroft, Fort Myers Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Eric (Adrienne) Freytag, Tamera (Dan) Fiske, Ashley (Eli) Koehler and Ethan Fruchey; and great-grandchildren, Alivia and Izaiah Freytag, Benny Fiske and Karle Koehler
Betty also was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Freytag; half brother, Clarence Ward; and half sister, Pauline (Ward) McCarthy.
A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Napoleon Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved