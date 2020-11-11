GREER, S.C. - Betty G. Gremling, 74, Greer, S.C., passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born October 16, 1946, in Pageton, W.Va., the daughter of Willie Elizabeth (Harless) Steele and Clarence H. Steele.

She is survived by one son, Thomas E. Kelly Jr. of Townsville, S.C.; two grandchildren, Tommy Jo Kelly of Travelers Rest, and Kaitlin Jorga Jo Kelly of Townsville, S.C.; two great-grandchildren, Cassie Jo Elizabeth Kelly and Mason Lee Thomas Kelly; one brother, Douglas (Iris) Steele of Defiance; and one sister, Wanda Taylor of Defiance.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" Schudel; one grandson, Damien Lee Schudel; two brothers, Hermie Steele and Larry Steele of Defiance; six sisters, Erma Camp, Pat Kitchenmaster of Defiance, Harriet Baer of Van Wert, Bonnie Franks of Mt. Airy, Md., Mary E. Steele and Eva Joyce Steele of West Virginia.

A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 14, at AMVETS Post, 1795 Spruce St., Defiance.







