Betty Pullen

Betty K. Pullen, 86, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 23, 1934, to Hendrix and Viola (McIntosh) Callahan in Wayland, Kentucky. She was a 1952 graduate of Wayland High School. On June 9, 1956, she married John Pullen, who resides in Defiance.
Betty was a member of First Baptist Church in Defiance. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Spending time with her family was always her priority. Betty always had an immaculate house. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, John Pullen of Defiance; her son, Scott (Christine) Pullen of Napoleon, Ohio; and her daughter, Katherine (Loy) Taylor of Defiance. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Sherrill (Francis) Callahan of Batavia, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William E. "Eddie" Pullen; her brothers, Bill and D.C. Callahan; her twin sisters, Maxine Hicks and Irene McKenzie; and sister, Willa Salisbury.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Family Christian Center in Defiance. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Family Christian Center, with Pastor Elijah Tracy officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Cystic Fibrosis, CHP Defiance Area Hospice or Friends of Felines. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.