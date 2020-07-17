Betty Richmond

HICKSVILLE - Betty M. Richmond, 96 years young, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana, amidst fireworks and a full moon lunar eclipse.
Betty was born August 18, 1923, in Paulding, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter James and Florence Ione (Gustin) Thompson. She was a 1941 graduate of Harlan High School, Harlan, Indiana. Betty attended cosmetology school in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She began her career as a beautician at the former Wolf & Dessauer Salon in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and continued working for many years. Betty married Jack A. Richmond on February 22, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was a dedicated wife, mother, homemaker, and excellent cook. She valued family life and raising her three children, and always welcomed family and friends into her home. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Hicksville, Ohio, the Eagles Aerie, the Elks Lodge and various card clubs. She enjoyed ballroom dancing with Jack and playing cards at the senior center with her friends. She treasured the time spent with her family creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Surviving are her three children, Lana Taylor, Paula Richmond and Kevin Richmond; two grandchildren, Jesse Richmond and Sierra Richmond; two sisters, Bonita Stopher of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Pauline Nusbaum of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack, who passed July 17, 2002; and five brothers, Charles, Robert, Max, Russell and Jim Thompson.
Graveside funeral services for Betty M. Richmond will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Scipio Cemetery, 23800 Indiana 37, Harlan, Indiana, with Pastor Vickie Coombs officiating. Social distancing guidelines are strongly suggested. If you are feeling ill, or have been so in the past week, or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please express your condolences by text, telephone call, sympathy card or leave a condolence on the funeral home website. If you are attending the graveside service, please bring a chair to sit on. Chairs cannot be provided at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to St. John Lutheran Preschool, Hicksville, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com
