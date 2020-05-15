Betty Ridgway
1944 - 2020
WEST UNITY - Betty Jo Ridgway, 75, West Unity, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Advanced Specialty Hospital, Toledo, Ohio.
Betty was born December 9, 1944, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Helen P. (Fischer) Hartman. She married Rex J. Ridgway on September 2, 1961, in Angola, Indiana, and he survives. Betty worked as an inspector at Dana Corporation until she retired. She previously worked at Allied Moulded Products Incorporated. She was a member of the Montpelier Church of Christ. Betty was a founding member of the Williams County Doll and Teddy Bear Club, secretary of the Williams County Rabbit Club and a member of the Williams County Saddle Club. Along with her husband, Rex, she was active in the Williams County Fair. Betty and Rex raised various breeds of rabbits along with breeding and boarding horses on their farm in rural West Unity. In her free time, Betty enjoyed painting china, ceramics and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband, Rex Ridgway of West Unity, Ohio; four children, Andrew L. (Brenda) Ridgway of Defiance, Ohio, Anthony R. Ridgway of West Unity, Ohio, Adam K. (Tessy) Ridgway of Defiance, Ohio, and Audra Jo (John) Holmes of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Cassandra (Mike) Lang of Columbus, Ohio, Caleb (Davelle Garratt) Ridgway of Las Vegas, Nevada, Devin (Tracy Cook) Ridgway of Defiance, Ohio, Benjamin Ridgway of Wooster, Ohio, Zachary Ridgway of Defiance, Ohio, Ryan Noggle of Columbus, Ohio, and Stephan Noggle of West Unity, Ohio; one great-granddaughter, Ariana Lang.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; one great-granddaughter, Vanora Hope Lang; and two brothers, Jack Hartman and Robert Hartman.
To honor Betty's wishes there will be no visitation or service held. Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio.
The family asks those remembering Betty to make memorial contributions to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory
202 N Liberty St
West Unity, OH 43570
