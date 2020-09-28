PAULDING - Betty A. St. John, 84, died Saturday, September 26, 2020.
She was born January 23, 1936, in Paulding, daughter of the late Bernard and Katherine (Woodring) Dangler. On September 5, 1959, she married Russell L. St. John, who preceded her in death on September 5, 2014. She was the bookkeeper for St. John Tire Service for over 40 years. Betty was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Paulding, where she was a deacon of the church and active in the Ladies Group.
She is survived by her sons, Steve (Melinda) St. John of Bryan, and Scott (Carmen) St. John and Kevin (Shelia) St. John, both of Paulding; brothers, Jerry Dangler of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Chris (Anita) Dangler, Lexington, Tenn.; grandchildren, Ryan, Mattea, Jessica, Mallary, Alyssa, Courtney, Kayleigh, Rich and Chris; and great-grandchildren, Rylan, Sloan, Ava, Elena, Braysen, Hailey and Kendall.
Betty also was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Dangler.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church of Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to First Presbyterian Church or donor's choice.
Friends are encouraged to share memories at www.denherderfh.com
. Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.