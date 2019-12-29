Home

CONTINENTAL - Beulah VanDemark, 91, Continental, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at The Meadows of Kalida.
She was born December 23, 1928, in Leipsic, Ohio, to the late Loren and Cora (Halbgewoks) Schmidt. On March 24, 1951, she married Daniel VanDemark in Continental, and he survives.â€¨
Also surviving are a son, Steve (Patty) VanDemark, Defiance; grandson, Nick VanDemark , Cleveland; granddaughter, Kelsey VanDemark Smith (Drew) Rutland, Vt.; and son-in-law, Dave Pickering, Defiance.
She also is survived by two sisters, Mrs. Nona Nill of Fort Wayne, Ind.. and Mrs. Ruth Wagner of Bloomdale, Ohio.â€¨
Preceding her in death were her parents and daughter, Kathy VanDemark Pickering.â€¨
Beulah graduated from Leipsic High School in 1946 and was a lifelong resident of Putnam County. She was also a retiree of the Continental School system, where she worked as the elementary school secretary for many years.â€¨ She was a devoted Christian wife and mother, and an outstanding housekeeper. She was also a lifetime member of the Christ United Methodist Church, Continental, where she had been active on the church council and many of the church's committees.â€¨
Beulah's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church, Continental, with Pastor Charles Schmunk officiating. Burialâ€¨will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service at the church.â€¨
Memorials may be made to the Christ United Methodist Church, Continental. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 31, 2019
