Bill Richard
NAPOLEON - Bill E. Richard, 92, passed away at Northcrest Nursing Home, Napoleon, Ohio, on September 2, 2020.
He was born June 5, 1928, in Defiance, Ohio, to Ora and Wilma (Jackman) Richard. Billy married Elizabeth "Betty" Young on January 28, 1949, in the Ayersville Methodist parsonage in Ayersville, Ohio. He was a member of the Pleasant Bend United Methodist Church.
Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army First Calvary in the Occupational Forces in Tokyo during World War II. He played an active roll with his boys as a Cub Scout den leader and enjoyed going to the family cottage on Lake Gilead near Orland, Ind., to fish and boat in his younger days. He and Betty also spent 20+ winters in West Palm Beach, Fla., with their many friends.
He was a member of the Tuendawie Masonic Lodge in Defiance, where he also served as master of the lodge. He also served as the presiding officer in each of the three York Rite bodies of Masonry in Defiance which invested him with the rank of Knight York Cross of Honor. He was also a Thirty-Second degree member of the Scottish Rite, as well as the Zenobia Shrine Temple, where he served several years as director of the Corvair unit. He and Betty spent many years traveling with the Corvairs and their friends participating in area parades.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; sons, Steven (Glenda) of Atlanta, Ga., Dennis (Karen) and Timothy of Napoleon and Jeffrey (June) of Defiance; sister, Janice (Jack) Price of Indiana; brother, Dan (Carolyn) Richard of Pleasant Bend; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Douglas; brothers, Jim, Ed, Paul, Larry and Ron; and sister, Betty McKibben.
Due to the current health concerns, a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.



Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
