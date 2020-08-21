1/1
Bonnie Hoop
EVANSPORT - Bonnie M. Hoop, 73, Evansport, Ohio, passed away Thursday evening, August 20, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born February 16, 1947, to the late Robert and Nina (Arnold) Carnahan in Defiance County, Ohio. In 1976, she married Delbert Hoop, who preceded her in death in 2009.
Bonnie was a member of Tiffin Township Friendship Club and The Evansport Fireflies. She worked as a cook at Tip Top Restaurant and The Black Lantern in Defiance for over 15 years. She enjoyed baking zucchini bread and making chocolate chip cookies. Bonnie loved spending time with her family.
Bonnie will be sadly missed by her sister, Velma (Ron) Shock of Evansport; her brother, Richard "Dick" (Sue) Carnahan of Oakwood; and her sister-in-law, Cathy Carnahan of Ayersville. She also leaves behind 17 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Delbert Hoop; three brothers, Clarence, Gene and John Carnahan; and a sister who was stillborn, Mary Jane Elizabeth Carnahan.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 25, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Nico Kinner officiating. By the order from the governor, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Evansport Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
