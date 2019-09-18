|
|
CONTINENTAL - Bonnie J. Moeller, 82, Continental, died at 1:45 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at The Meadows of Kalida.
She was born August 18, 1937, in Dupont, to the late Glen R. and Gladys L. (Halbgewoks) Prowant. On August 13, 1955, she married William L. Moeller, who passed away September 12, 1999.
She is survived by a son, Jeffrey Moeller of Marysville; four grandchildren; a brother, Donald L. Prowant of Continental; and a sister, Nola M. Relue of Continental.
She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheri L. Rue; a brother, Ronald D. Prowant; and a sister, Patricia A. Williamson.
Bonnie sewed for R&B Fabrications Inc. of Charloe. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Continental.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Pastor Charles Schmunk officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Dupont. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to a . Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 17, 2019