Bradley Stephen Barnes, 39, Defiance, Ohio, formerly of Napoleon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his residence. 
He was born February 4, 1981, in Wauseon, to Scott and Susan (Hoffer) Barnes.
Brad was the ultimate Michigan sports fanatic and Ohio State trash-talker! He bought and sold sports memorabilia cards for many years. He lived life on his own terms and will be missed dearly by all.
Brad is survived by his parents, Scott (Sue) Barnes, Napoleon; paternal grandmother, Mary Barnes, Napoleon; siblings, Jason (Leslie) Barnes of Napoleon, Kelley (Kurt) McMurtrie of Swanton, and Benjamin (Megan) Barnes, Kansas City, Mo.; six nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Karen Schwiebert.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Doyle Barnes; and maternal grandparents, James and Mabel Hoffer.
A private service and burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Napoleon. Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Henry County Hospital or the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force and mailed to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home 1010 Westmoreland Ave., Napoleon, Ohio 43545. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
