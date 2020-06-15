Bradley Harader

ORLANDO, Fla. - Bradley M. Harader, 46, Orlando, Florida, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Advent Health East Hospital in Orlando, Florida.
He was born April 16, 1974, in Defiance, to William and Barbara (Grimes) Harader of Punta Gorda, Florida. Brad loved theme parks, the theater and haunted houses. He loved to laugh, and will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Brad is survived by his parents, William and Barbara Harader of Punta Gorda, Fla.; his brother, Scott Harader of Vermillion, Ohio; his sister, Sherry (Jerry) Wenzel of Cape Coral, Fla.; three nephews, Jordan, Joshua and Josiah; and his life partner, Joe Donofrio of Orlando, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Verlin and Edith Grimes, and Bernard and Viola Harader.
Visitation and services for Brad will be private. Burial will take place at Ayersville Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
He was born April 16, 1974, in Defiance, to William and Barbara (Grimes) Harader of Punta Gorda, Florida. Brad loved theme parks, the theater and haunted houses. He loved to laugh, and will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Brad is survived by his parents, William and Barbara Harader of Punta Gorda, Fla.; his brother, Scott Harader of Vermillion, Ohio; his sister, Sherry (Jerry) Wenzel of Cape Coral, Fla.; three nephews, Jordan, Joshua and Josiah; and his life partner, Joe Donofrio of Orlando, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Verlin and Edith Grimes, and Bernard and Viola Harader.
Visitation and services for Brad will be private. Burial will take place at Ayersville Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.