Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Paul Cemetery
Paulding, OH
View Map
Brenda Bauer


1951 - 2019
Brenda Bauer Obituary
PAULDING - Brenda M. Bauer, 68, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her residence.
She was born June 28, 1951, in Henry County, Ohio, daughter of the late Edwin and Gayetta (Ward) Bremer. On June 8, 1992, she married Glenn H. Bauer, who preceded her in death on August 24, 2008.
She is survived by her children, John Hasch Jr. of Sherwood, Tracey (David) Schroeder of Oakwood, Tammy Hawkins of Cecil, and James (Suzanna) Hasch Sr., Paulding; two sisters, Joann Deevers of Tekonsha, Mich., and Sandra (Sonny) Holman, Defiance; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and faithful companions, "Libby" the dog and "Precious" the cat.
She also was preceded in death by her faithful dog, "Molly."
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with Pastor Ron Hofacker officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Paulding County Dog Shelter. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 25, 2019
