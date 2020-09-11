Brenda Joost-Penner

Brenda S. Joost-Penner, 67, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at her home in Defiance.
She was born March 15, 1953, to the late Foster and Mary (Sohn) Dull in Defiance, Ohio. On Aug. 19, 1972, she married James F. Joost Sr., who preceded her in death on December 11, 2005. On June 27, 2009, she married Ted Penner, who survives in Defiance.
Brenda was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sherwood, Ohio. She worked as a grain and livestock farmer for several years until her retirement on January 1, 2017. Brenda was an avid donor who contributed to various charitable organizations for the betterment of those in need. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Brenda will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Ted Penner of Defiance; her daughter, Jamie (Lee) Cotton of Lansing, Mich.; and her three sons, James (Kara) Joost Jr. of Fort Wayne, Ind., Ross (Amanda) Joost of Sherwood, Ohio, and Capt. Bo (Lyndi) Joost of Defiance. She also leaves behind her five grandchildren, Abram, Elaina, Brinn, Marshall and Nolan Joost; and her sister, Linda Sanders of Lake Jackson, Texas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James F. Joost Sr.
Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sherwood, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the church, with a one hour visitation prior to the service. Rev. Eric Moquin will officiate. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. For those unable to attend, there will be other viewing options available. Please check her obituary on Schaffer Funeral Home website for more information.
Burial will take place at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Marshall's Mountain, 11111 Lockwood Road, Sherwood, Ohio, to support Pompe Disease Research. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.