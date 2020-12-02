1/1
Brenda Mays
Brenda Gail Mays, 61, Defiance, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her home in Defiance.
She was born November 6, 1959, to Riley and Jeanette (Helbert) Mays in Wise, Virginia. Brenda worked as a nurses' assistant at Brookview Care Center in Defiance. She enjoyed being outdoors, jigsaw puzzles, and collected unicorns, dolls and horses. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Brenda will be sadly missed by her daughters, Christina (Bob) Kolb and Susan (Dustin Schilt) Smith, all of Ney, Ohio; and her sons, David (Jan) Smith of Sherwood, Ohio, and Zeb Smith of Defiance. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four brothers and five sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Raymond Mays; and sisters, Frampton Eichling, Loretta Mansfield and Georgia Mays.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Sherwood VFW Post. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
