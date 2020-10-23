Brett Riggenbach

PAULDING - Brett Allen Riggenbach, 53, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his residence.
He was born September 6, 1967, in Paulding, son of Jerry A. and Pamela K. (Detmon) Riggenbach. Brett was a 1985 graduate of Paulding High School and a lifelong resident of Paulding County. He spent his whole working career in building and construction, and was most recently employed by Hartzog Lumber and Supply of Paulding.
Brett is survived by his parents, Jerry A. and Pamela (Detmon) Riggenbach of Paulding; grandmother, Violet R. (Guingrich) Riggenbach of Paulding; sisters, Misti (Brian M.) Miller of Paulding and Robin (Dr. Paul) Spicer of Lexington, Ky.; nephews, Marcus and Jaret Miller of Paulding; and niece, Hannah Spicer of Lexington, Ky.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandfather, V. Vern Riggenbach; and maternal grandparents, Arnold F. Detmon and Esther Louise (Morrow) Detmon.
Brett will be sadly missed by a large number of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and especially by his faithful dog, Blue. He will mostly be remembered for his excellent carpentry skills, his boisterous personality and wit, his big heart and willingness to help, and his great love for dogs.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will hold a private service and burial.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Brett's great passion for dogs, the family suggests donations be made to the Paulding County Dog Kennel.