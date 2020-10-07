1/
Brian Meade
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAPOLEON - Brian Meade, 52, Napoleon, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, after a three year battle with colon cancer.
He was born December 3, 1967, to Diana (Golliver) and the late Banner "Benny" Meade. He was formally married to Betsy (Okuley) Gibson.
He is survived by his mother; daughter, Molly Meade; granddaughter, Olivia Buchholz; siblings, Michael Meade, Brenda Meade Adams and Mark Meade; nephew, Andrew Adams; nieces, Crystal Adams, Brittany Meade; and five great-nieces.
Brian loved God, his family and enjoyed being outdoors - hunting and fishing. He was a member of Second Baptist Church of Defiance and attended services at First Baptist Church of Napoleon. Brian was loved by all who knew him and he will be dearly missed.
Visitation for Brian will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St., Napoleon) from 10 a.m.-noon. Services will begin immediately after. Pastor Jeff Wallen will be officiating. Burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery of Napoleon. Due to current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, social distancing is encouraged and masks will be required to attend the visitation and services in accordance with the state of Ohio.
Memorials in Brian's memory may be made to CHP Defiance Hospice Center or Henry County Hospital. Friends are invited to share a memory of Brain and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved