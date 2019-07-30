Home

Brian Pessefall


1967 - 2019
Brian Pessefall Obituary
Brian C. Pessefall, 52, Defiance, Ohio, passed away July 29, 2019.
Brian was born July 4, 1967, and was a firecracker from that day forward. He was the son of Charles V. and Alice C. (Zimmerman) Pessefall.
Brian was a 1986 graduate of Ayersville High School. He was a respected, talented auto mechanic for various local businesses: Nelson and Bob's, Finn's Shell, Gary's Auto Repair and Patton Chevrolet in Napoleon, Ohio. He also worked at Koester Corporation. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Defiance, Ohio.
Brian loved all animals, but was particularly fond of doberman pinschers. He loved NASCAR, cooking, gardening, being ornery and having a good time.
He is survived by sisters, Julie (Moe) Fitzenrider, Cindy (Dean) Wiles of Defiance, and Diane DiMauro of Livonia, Michigan; nieces, Alicia DiMauro, Kim DiMauro and Lindsey Wiles; and nephew, Joshua Wiles.
He was proceeded in death by his mother and father; grandparents, Francis and Opal Pessefall and Andrew and Mary Zimmerman; brother-in-law, Bob DiMauro; and niece, Sandra Ann DiMauro.
Brian asked that we share this quote, as it held a special place in his heart: "Laugh when you canâ€¦ apologize when you shouldâ€¦ and let go of what you can't change... love deeply and forgive quicklyâ€¦ take chances and give your everythingâ€¦ life is too short to be anything but happy."
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 31, 2019
