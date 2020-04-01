|
HAMLER - Bruce L. Blue, 57, Hamler, Ohio, passed away Sunday evening, March 29, 2020, in the comfort of his home as he ended his courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born November 26, 1962, in Napoleon, Ohio, to Robert and Louisa (Wiemken) Blue. On March 10, 1984, he married Karren Haas at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Hamler.
Bruce was a 1981 graduate of Patrick Henry. Bruce became the third generation of Robert Blue Trucking as the vice president where he spent hours managing daily operations of the trucking business.
Over the years, he enjoyed traveling in his RV, fishing, listening to country music and singing karaoke. His family was the center of his life, especially his grandchildren, whom he was so proud of.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Karren; his parents, Robert and Louisa Blue; six children, Makalie (Mike) Jorgensen, Denton (Mackenzie) Blue, Ashton (Nathan) Kessler, Marissa (Aaron "Barney") Lafontaine, Karigan Blue and Kalyn Blue; eight spoiled grandchildren; two sisters, Brenda Conkright and Bethany (Rick) Gable; his mother-in-law, Ardyth Haas; and brothers-in-law, Darren Haas and Gary (Lisa) Haas.
Bruce's services will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. Friday at www.ilcdeshler.org. A funeral procession will start at 2 p.m. from Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler, and process through Main Street of Deshler, by Bruce's Home, by Robert Blue Trucking and through Hamler before concluding at Grelton Cemetery. The family welcomes you to watch as they drive by or join in the procession until it concludes at the cemetery.
A further celebration of Bruce's life will be planned and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memories and photos shared on the Blue Strong Facebook Page or at [email protected] They can be mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 196, Deshler, Ohio 43516.
You are encouraged to leave messages and view his tribute video on www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 2, 2020