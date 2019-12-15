|
|
ANTWERP - Bruce R. Putman, 72, Antwerp, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, while doing what he loved most, working on his farm.
Bruce was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on August 23, 1947, a son of the late Helen (Murphy) Dunderman and Gerald Putman. He was a 1965 graduate of Antwerp High School. Bruce went on to be a master tool maker, working for GTA Tool & Die and also owning his own tool & die shop in Antwerp. Bruce loved to hunt, fish and especially farm with his late stepfather, Raymond Dunderman.
Bruce took great pride in the part he played as directing business representative and president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers, his membership in the Hicksville Masonic Lodge 188 and Leo Lodge 224, Mizpah Shrine Horse Patrol, the Scottish Rite, Waynedale American Legion Post 241 and Antwerp Post 5087.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Becky, whom he married Sept. 14, 1996; children, Chad (Courtney) Smith and Bryan (Danielle) Smith; grandchildren, Samantha, Alex, Ashlynn and Greyson Smith; plus double 1's; sister, Mary Jo Schoenauer; and many stepsiblings.
Bruce also was preceded in death by his brother, Robert.
His funeral service is at 10:30 a.m., with viewing from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Antwerp United Methodist Church, 202 E. River St., Antwerp. Viewing is also from 2-7 p.m., with Masonic rites at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River St., Antwerp. He will be laid to rest at Maumee Cemetery.
PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS AND OTHER TRIBUTES. Bruce would want you to make a donation for the college education of his grandchildren who meant the world to him to Rebecca Putman. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 17, 2019