SHERWOOD - Burnell D. "Nellie" Johns, 86, Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, in his residence.
He was born November 13, 1933, in Sherwood, Ohio, the son of the late Gerald L. and Leola (Schroeder) Johns. Burnell was a 1951 graduate of Sherwood High School. Nellie was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He married Doris M. Johnson on February 12, 1960, in Florida, and she survives. He was a calendar operator for 26 years at BF Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana. Burnell enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, golfing and supporting his grandkids' activities. He also enjoyed spending time in the woods. He was a lifelong member of the Sherwood VFW Post 5665.
Burnell is survived by his wife, Doris; three children, Ronald (Diane) Johns of Sherwood, Thomas (Cindy) Johns of Hicksville, Michelle Johns of Cecil and Debra (Russell) Tiedemann of Beaumont, Texas; nine grandchildren, Katie, Kara and Kaleb Johns, Jarrett and Jaclyn Carr, Clint, Dustin, April and Deseraie; four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Gerald Lynn Johns and infant Melvin Johns.
Visitation for Burnell D. Johns will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from noon-2 p.m. at the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm St., Sherwood. Those planning on attending the visitation are reminded to keep your visit brief, so everyone can express their condolences. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required. Private family funeral services will be held in the funeral home, with Pastor Jack Teeple officiating. Public graveside committal services will begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. in Sherwood Cemetery, with military graveside rites accorded by the Sherwood VFW Post 5665.
The family asks those remembering Burnell to make memorial contributions to the Ohio Harness Horseman's Association. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com
.