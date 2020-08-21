CONTINENTAL - C. Irene Rayle, 87, Continental, passed away at her residence at 8:50 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020.
She was born April 11, 1933, in Grover Hill, to the late Henry and Nellie (Linnabarry) Scherer. On March 1, 1953, she married Howard C. Rayle, who preceded her in death on February 27, 2016.
She is survived by her son, Howard L. Rayle of Continental; and two brothers, Eugene Scherer of Grover Hill and Robert (Ruth) Scherer of Continental.
Irene retired from Philips, formerly of Ottawa. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Continental and the Toledo Dammenchor.
Following the COVID-19 regulations, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Grover Hill. Pastor Philip Scherr will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Christ Lutheran Church in Continental.
Arrangements are being handled by Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental where online condolences can be expressed at heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
.