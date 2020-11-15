1/
Callie Marie and Everly Abigail Bostelman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Callie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAPOLEON - Callie Marie and Everly Abigail Bostelman, twin daughters of Brock and Sarah (Hornish) Bostelman, of Napoleon, Ohio, were stillborn on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, Ohio.
Surviving in addition to their parents are two brothers, Jace and Evan Bostelman, both at home; grandparents, Phil and Denise Hornish of Defiance, Ohio, and Jim and Abby Bostelman of Napoleon; great-grandparents, Charles "Denny" Hornish of Defiance, and Elva Canales of Napoleon; and numerous aunts, uncle and cousins.
Private services will be held in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.
Memorials are requested to Sufficient Grace Ministries, 407 South Stearns Avenue, Deshler, Ohio 43516. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krill Funeral Service
860 W Mulberry St
Bryan, OH 43506
(419) 636-3525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krill Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved