NEY - Calvin Bergman, 93, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020.
He was born September 12, 1926, the son of the late Edgar Bergman and Ruth (Hilton) Bergman. On April 20, 1947, he married Charlotte (Kretzer) Bergman and she survives.
Calvin was a graduate of Ney High School. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Merchant Marines in all the World War II war areas. Returning from service, he devoted all his years to the family business, The Ney Oil Company, until his retirement in 2009 at the age of 82.
He was a member of the Ney United Methodist Church, where he served as organist for over 60 years. He had served on the Defiance County Metropolitan Park Board for 30 years and was a member of the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity of Defiance County for many years.
Besides his wife, Charlotte, he is survived by three sons, Lynn (Kathy), Jerry (Julie) Marvin (Darlene); a daughter, Barbara (Tom) Vance; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service is planned at Ney United Methodist Church on Sunday afternoon, January 12, at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Ney United Methodist Church or Defiance Area Foundation Fairview School Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 8, 2020