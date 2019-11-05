|
|
WILLARD - Calvin "Wade" Boone, 70, Willard, Ohio, passed away November 3, 2019, at his daughter's home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born November 15, 1948, in Pulaski, Tenn., to John and Marie (Watkins) Boone. Wade owned and operated The Muffler Shop in Defiance, Ohio, for more than 40 years, retiring November 15, 2014. He enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, building bird houses and had a collection of riding lawn tractors. Wade also was an avid drag racing fan. Wade was a former member of Hope Baptist Church in Toledo and current member of Bible Baptist Church, Willard, Ohio.
Wade is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, LuAnn Kay Boone; mother, Marie J. Boone; children, Margie M. Boone, Shannon A. (Ian) Farrell, Calvin W. Boone Jr. and Jeremy A. Boone; grandchildren, Jorden Boone, Jaden Goodwin, Ian Farrell Jr., Lillian Farrell, Dylan Boone and Brayden Boone; brothers, Glen (Julie) Boone and Larry (Pat) Boone; and sister, Linda (Rich) Swetz. In addition to his father, Wade was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Boone.
The family will receive guests, Saturday, November 16, 2019, from noon-2 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cherry Street Mission in Wade's memory. To leave a special message for Wade's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 6, 2019