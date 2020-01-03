Home

Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Cameron Erickson Obituary
COLUMBUS - Cameron James Erickson, 16 days old, of Columbus, passed away in the arms of his parents, Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at his home.
He was born December 15, 2019, in Columbus, the son of John James (JJ) and Renae (Cramer) Erickson. Cameron was a brave fighter even before the day he was born and his time here, while limited, has forever changed the hearts and lives of many.
He was unconditionally loved and is dearly missed by his parents, JJ and Renae; paternal grandmother, Mary Erickson; maternal grandparents, Greg and Kim Cramer; maternal great-grandparents, Loren and Toni Cramer; aunts and uncle, Lauren Erickson, Sydney Erickson, Emily (Nate) Taylor; and his many other loving relatives.
Cameron will be reunited with his family in Heaven: paternal grandfather, Wayne Erickson; great-grandparents, John and Faye Erickson, Alva and Jean Clemens; and maternal great-grandparents, John and Marilyn Steffen.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at H2O Church, 1385 Neil Avenue, Columbus, where family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Private interment at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute to H2O Church, Columbus, Ohio 43201; or Nationwide Children's Hospital, https://www.nationwidechildrens.org/giving, in Cameron's name.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Cameron's family. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest Chapel.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 4, 2020
