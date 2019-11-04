Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dooley Funeral Home
202 W River St
Antwerp, OH 45813
(419) 258-5684
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Baumert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Baumert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Baumert Obituary
ANTWERP - Carl William Baumert, 70, Antwerp, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Paulding County Hospital.
Carl was born in Paulding on July 11, 1949, a son of the late Betty Louise (Taylor) Fortney and Charles Carl Baumert. He was a welder at SIMS Mfg., Payne, and a truck driver. His family was the center of his life. He also enjoyed playing cards and drag racing.
Carl will be sadly missed by his wife, Linda Litzenberg, whom he married Dec. 8, 1967; children, Wendy (Mike) McKeever, Joshua Baumert, Kimberly (Stephen) Alford and Destiny Baumert; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-stepgrandchildren.
He also was preceded in death by his sons, Carl (Charlie) and Scott.
Viewing is Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River St., Antwerp. His funeral service is at 10 a.m., with viewing one hour prior, on Thursday, November 7, at Antwerp United Methodist Church. He will be laid to rest at Wiltsie Cemetery.
Memorials are to the church. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -