Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Carl's life story with friends and family

Share Carl's life story with friends and family

Carl L. Snyder, 84, Defiance, died April 4, 2020. To honor his memory, a public celebration of life is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. July 25, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1801 E. Second St., Defiance, with Pastor Timothy Reynolds celebrant. His family will receive friends (with social distancing) beginning at 10:30 a.m.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store