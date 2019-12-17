|
|
MALINTA - Carol Behrman, 74, Malinta, Ohio, died Monday, December 16, 2019, at Toledo Hospital.
She was born on July 6, 1945, to the late Carl and Esther (Gerken) Bostelman. On March 14, 1965, she married Donald Behrman at Bethlehem Lutheran Church-Adams Ridge.
Carol worked for many years as a secretary at J&C Repair, Napoleon, until her retirement. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Hamler. She was an avid reader and loved attending her grandchildren's activities.
She is survived by her husband, Don; daughters, Krista (Kevin) Nye of Malinta, Angie (Scott) Nagel of Napoleon, and Becky Behrman of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Taylor (Brett) Ziegler, Zachary Nye, Abby Nye, Autumn Nagel, Kaylee Nagel, and Hannah Nagel; siblings, Jerry (Janice) Bostelman, Joyce (Jeff) Colegrove, Terry (Cheryl) Bostelman, Sandy Bostelman, and Shelli (Rod) Luzar.
She also was preceded in death by two infant sons; and siblings, Mary Frazee, Linda Lugbill, Cindy Bostelman, and Larry "Bud" Bostelman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church, Hamler. Interment will follow at Grelton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio, and Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.
Memorials are suggested to Hamler Branch Library, Hope Lutheran Church, Juvenile Diabetes Association, or a .
Online condolence may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 18, 2019