Carol Linda Bohn, 81, Defiance, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
She was born February 19, 1939, to Howard and Helen (Durham) Tracy in Defiance, Ohio. Carol was a 1957 graduate of Continental High School. On November 25, 1961, she married Mark H. Bohn, who preceded her in death on November 1, 2000.
Carol worked at The Laurels in the dietary department for several years until her retirement in 1998. Spending time with her family was always her priority. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports. Carol was a fan of the Vikings, Twins and Lakers, and the Bulls, but only when Michael Jordan played. She enjoyed playing dominos with her sisters, and spending time in their woods. She was deeply loved by her family, many friends, and all who knew her.
Carol is survived by her children, Laura (Steven) Fitzwater of Sherwood, Ohio, Keith (Milet) Bohn of LaMirada, Calif., Philip (Helen) Bohn of Odessa, Texas, Beth (Simon) Smith of Grand Rapids, Ohio, and Barbara Leu of Defiance. She also leaves her grandchildren, Audra and Brett Fitzwater, Trisha and Migel Te, Morgan Bohn, Malaki, Isaiah, Ronnie and Pearla Bohn, David (Erica) Castillo, Cody and Ty Castillo, Caleb Leu, and Alex (Kirstin) Moss; her great-grandchildren, Emberly Castillo, Emma and Judah Moss, and Roman Banuelos; her sisters, Betty (Harold) Brand, Patricia Woggerman, Sue (Steve Hertig) Boes, and Janet Coble; and sisters-in-law, Dorcas Weisenburger, Ruth Tracy and Bonita Risnes.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lois Slattman, Don Tracy, Robert Weisenburger, Paul Tracy, Bill Tracy and Richard Tracy.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. A private committal service will be held for the family at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance, with Pastor Cameron Smith officiating.
Memorials are suggested to Defiance County Senior Services. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
