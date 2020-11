Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Carol's life story with friends and family

Share Carol's life story with friends and family

Funeral services for Carol L. Bohn were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home with Pastor Cameron Smith officiating. Burial was in the Riverview Memory Gardens mausoleum. Pallbearers were David Castillo, Cody Castillo, Ty Castillo, Caleb Leu, Alex Moss, Brett Fitzwater and Malaki Bohn.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store