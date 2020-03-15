|
NAPOLEON - Carol J. Frysinger, 88, rural Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born June 15, 1931, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Albert and Ora (Stryker) Long. On April 9, 1950, she married Delmar Frysinger in Liberty Center, and he preceded her in death on January 16, 2011. Carol was a homemaker and worked beside her husband on the family farm. She also worked as a dietary aide at Fulton County Health Center from 1987-99 and then volunteered until 2010.
She was a member of Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed taking camping trips with her family to various destinations and spent over 40 memorable years camping at the Henry and Fulton county fairs. She was an avid bowler and played in a couple card clubs. She enjoyed watching the Buckeyes, Browns and Indians, and working in the garden. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and following all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities.
She is survived by her children, Sandy (Greg) Weber of Wauseon, John (Tricia) Frysinger of Napoleon and Jodi (Jeff) Gyurasics of Perrysburg; son-in-law, Bob Meyer of Napoleon; grandchildren, Jason (Lisa) Meyer, Carrie (Cary) Drewes, Amber Figy, Abbie (Fernando) Chavez, Andrea (Mike) Snyder, Alexa (Matthew) Brown, Levi Frysinger, Nicole (Rich) Ryder, Steven Singh, Jonathon (Shanna) Singh, Hannah Gyurasics, A.J. Gyurasics, and Joel Gyurasics; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by daughters, Sue Meyer and Janet Singh; granddaughter, Ginger Meyer; and siblings, Robert, Julian, Elnora and Bill Long.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 20, at 11 a.m. at Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Mission Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 17, 2020