Carol Ann Gable, 63, Defiance, passed away Sunday morning, December 29, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, surrounded by her family.
She was born December 1, 1956, to the late Robert and Rita (Rampe) Steffan in Lima, Ohio. Carol received her bachelor's degree in education from Bowling Green State University in 1978. On June 8, 1979, she married Dennis Gable, who resides in Defiance. She was a second-grade teacher at Tinora and Defiance School districts until 1985 when she fell ill, and for many years following, she tutored students from her home.
Carol was a faithful and active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Defiance. She was a past president of the Defiance City Schools Foundation. Carol was an avid reader, and she loved to vacation in Florida. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandchildren, and catching up with her many friends.
Carol is survived by her devoted husband, Dennis; and her two daughters, Lindsey (Jonathon) Dues of Chicago, Ill., and Jenna (Matthew) Bowles of Charleston, W.Va. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Jonny and Mara Dues, and Alice and Marcie Bowles. She is also survived by her brother, Dennis (Beth) Steffan of Leipsic, Ohio; and her sister, Shari (Bill) Bates of Westerville, Ohio; as well as a "good bunch" of extended family members.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton St. in Defiance. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Defiance, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic School Scholarship Fund or St. Mary's Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 31, 2019