Carol J. Herald, 85, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Carol was born August 6, 1935, to Walter and Alberta (Allen) Brim in Findlay, Ohio. She was a graduate of Findlay High School. On May 25, 1958, she married Robin Herald, who preceded her in death in 1996. Carol had lived in Findlay, Sandusky, Bowling Green, and Defiance. Her greatest love was her family, and spending time with them was always her priority.
Carol will be sadly missed by her son, William Herald of Defiance, Ohio; and two brothers, Walter (Jan) Brim and Roger (Carol) Brim.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Bonnie and Elaine; and eight brothers, Al, Jerry, Donald, Merlin, Ted, Jim, Bobby and Jack.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance. Schaffer Funeral Home had the honor of assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
