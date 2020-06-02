Carol Krontz
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. - Carol Ann (Ginder) Krontz died of cancer on May 30, 2020. Born March 16, 1938, she was 82.
Carol is survived by her husband, Howard Krontz of Kendallville, Indiana. Raised in Butler, Indiana, she married her high school sweetheart. They were together 63 years. Carol retired after 28 years from Kendallville Publishing Company. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Glendoline Ginder; and brother, Donald.
Other survivors include their four children: son, Brad and Juni; son, Bret and Kim Daler; daughter, Bridget and Austin Morgan; and son, Bart and Cheryl. She has 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Surviving are sister, Marilyn Yoder; and brothers, Phillip and Dennis Ginder.
A private family gathering has been planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you spend time with those you love and cherish.
Handling arrangements is Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
I am so truly sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with your family. I love you all!
Melinda Krontz
Family
June 2, 2020
Thinking about all of you as you remember Carol. Kathy and I are praying that you find comfort and draw from her memory. Roger & Kathy Walter
Roger Walter
Family
June 2, 2020
Howard, thinking of you and your family during this time of loss.
John Faurote
Coworker
