Carol Lane

WAUSEON - Carol J. Lane, 80, Wauseon, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Carol was born in Pike Twp. on October 8, 1939, to the late Harold and Louise (Sower) LaSalle. She was united in marriage to Leslie Lane in November, 1961, and he preceded her in death in November 2002. Carol worked as a school employee for the Wauseon School District for 15 years and also served as the head manager for McDonald's in Wauseon. Carol was also an avid Wauseon High School sports fan, rarely ever missing any scheduled events.
Left to cherish her memory are sons, Todd (Lynne), Chris, Allan (Sue), Matt (Jody) and Collin (Jordan); grandchildren, Genie, Marc, Michelle, Michael, Riley, Kathryn, Stacy, Lexi, Audry, Chloe, Wyatt, Cooper and Madison; several great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Jane Roth, John LaSalle, Allan LaSalle, Gary LaSalle, Jim LaSalle, Judy Baldwin, Terry LaSalle, Becky Sattler and Scott LaSalle.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandchild, Aila Marie Lane.
Friends and family will be received in the Barnes Funeral Chapel, 05825 Ohio 109, Delta, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, beginning at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Terry LaSalle officiating. Burial will be private for the family.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Wauseon Athletic Boosters and Tomahawk Wrestling Club. Online condolences may be sent to the family through the website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com
