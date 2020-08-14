Carol S. "Susie" Miller, 78, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born October 8, 1941, the daughter of Woodrow "Woody" W. Schultz and Bessie V. (Tussing) Schultz. Susie was a lifelong resident of the city of Defiance. Susie attended Brickell Elementary School and graduated from Defiance High School in 1959. She married Robert "Bob" C. Miller on April 7, 1962.
Susie was a very outgoing person who could meet, talk to, and listen to a perfect stranger as if they had been friends for many years. During some of her teenage years she would deliver donuts and sweet rolls to the priests and nuns at St. John's School, and became fascinated with the respect and sacredness of the Catholic Church, and she vowed, at some time, to be a member of the Catholic Church. After she married Bob, she joined the Catholic Church and became a member of St. John's Catholic Parish.
Susie decided to actively participate in all areas that she could possibly do. She became a school board member of St. John's School, was elected to be president of the Christian Mother's Altar Society, and she was a reader for the Mass services. Susie also planned, supervised and worked on the frontline for parish festivals and other events. Susie loved to write poetry, listening to all forms of music and singing along with songs that had lyrics, and she would know almost all of the songs she heard. Susie also liked to work in her flower garden and decorate the interior of her home. She loved and adored her little white multipoo companion dog, Miss Molly. Susie will be sadly missed by everyone that Susie had the privilege to know.
Susie is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert "Bob" C. Miller of Defiance; two daughters, Tamara J. Erwin of Grand Rapids, Ohio, and Barbara A. (Tom) Hopkins of Defiance; and her son, Robert C. Miller III of Columbus, Ohio. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Edward "Butch" (Becky) Hammersmith of Okolona, Ohio, Lindsay Hopkins of Defiance, and Robert John (Taylor) Hammersmith of Big Rapids, Mich.; and two great-grandchildren, Kasyn and Brycen Hammersmith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Charlene Williams; and brothers, Jack and Larry Schultz.
There will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church, with Father Doug Taylor officiating. By the order of the governor, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow the service at St. Stephen's Catholic Cemetery, Delaware Bend. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family to assist with expenses. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
